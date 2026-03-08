Home

Dubai: 1 killed after debris from intercepted missile strikes car in Al Barsha, Indian Embassy in UAE warns citizens against taking photos

According to Dubai Media Office, the debris from an aerial interception fell onto a car, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver. The incident took place in the Al Barsha area on Saturday.

Dubai Blast: Dubai authorities on Sunday (local time) informed that a man was killed after the UAE missile defence system intercepted a missile and its debris fell onto his vehicle in the Al Barsha area. According to officials, the deceased man hailed from Pakistan and was a driver. The death has marked one of the most tragic civilian incidents in Dubai directly linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Officials said that the Pakistani man’s death was not caused by a direct strike but by the falling debris which was destroyed mid-air. The tragic incident took place as UAE’s air defence systems were intercepting air strikes by drones and missiles.

The Al Barsha Incident – What Exactly Happened?

As per the Dubai Media Office, during an aerial interception, debris from a projectile fell onto a moving cab in the Al Barsha district, killing the driver. Later, the driver was identified as a Pakistani national. Notably, the Al Barsha district is a major commercial area located in western Dubai.

After getting the distress call, Dubai Police and Civil Defense teams rushed to the scene and secured the area, assessing the damage.

Dubai authorities extended condolences to the victim’s family and launched an probe.

According to officials, the tragic incident occurred while air defence systems were intercepting areal strikes targeting UAE. Several parts of Dubai were jolted by loud explosions on Saturday. The authorities confirmed that the sounds were linked to the interception process rather than direct impacts.

Dubai Marina Blast: Explosion causes massive fire at marina skyscraper; uae issues security alert

Dubai Marina Blast

Debris from the same missile interception hit a residential skyscraper in Dubai. Authorities stated that the tower sustained minor damage and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Residents shared videos of an explosion leading to a fire in a Marina residential skyscraper. Thick smoke was seen emerging from the 23rd floor of the skyscraper after a reported Iranian strike.

Iran vs US-Israel Conflict

Dubai incidents occurred amid rising tensions between Iran, US and Israel. The conflict has lead to massive missile and drone attacks across Middle East.

The conflict after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, killing supreme leader Khamenei. This has prompted Iran to retaliate with missile and drone targeting US military bases in gulf countries.

Gulf countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, have activated air defence systems to intercept missile and drones attacks.

As per the official data, hundreds of missiles and drones have been launched by Iran toward the UAE since the beginning of the conflict.

Notably, successful interceptions can also produce falling debris and create secondary hazards for civilians.

