London: The High Court in London has ordered Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum to pay around 554 million pounds (USD 733 million) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife and Jordan's Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, over their two children. The ruling, which is thought to be the highest divorce settlement set by an English court, has shone a light on the opulent lifestyle of ultra rich Middle Eastern royalty.

Judge Philip Moor ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum must pay his ex-wife 251.5 million pounds and guarantee 290 million pounds to cover children's maintenance and security as adults, following a bitter child custody battle, reported AFP.

The settlement will ensure Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who is half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, and the couple's two children's –Jalila (14) and Zayed (9)– lifetime security, not least to address the "grave risk" posed to them by the sheikh himself, judge Moor said in the ruling.

During almost seven hours of testimony, Haya (47) told the court that a large one-off payment would allow for a clean break and remove the sheikh’s (who is vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates) hold over her and their children, reported NDTV.

As per Reuters, Moor agreed to the 10 million pound refurbishment, 500,000 pounds for wear and tear and 223,000 pounds for the maintenance costs for Princess Haya’s London residence, that she bought near Kensington Palace, home to Britain’s Prince William and his wife, in 2016 for 87.5 million pounds and it is now worth about 100 million pounds.

Moor also awarded her running costs in full, 125,000 pounds annually for wear and tear and 200,000 pounds per year towards a 10-year refurbishment for her Castlewood mansion in Berkshire, west of London, which had been left to her by her father, the late King Hussein of Jordan.

The court also her a further 1 million pounds to spend on leisure. Judge Moor granted 277,050 pounds a year for spending on pets, including 25,000 pounds to buy horses and 12,000 pounds for toys, grooming, and training of unspecified animals.

During the hearing, Haya, who said her ex-husband had been very generous to her during their marriage, asked for 52 million pounds as compensation for what she claimed were missing clothes and jewellery. She said her collection of haute couture was worth about 74 million euros, and only the most basic items had been returned to her after she fled to Britain.

Haya said most of her jewellery, including diamonds, pearls, sapphires, and emeralds had been left in a palace in Dubai and subsequently disappeared. One diamond set alone including a necklace, ring and earrings was worth one million pounds, reported Reuters.

The judge was shown a 23-minute video of a walk-in safe being opened in a Dubai palace where her jewellery was kept, and he said what was left seemed “pretty standard fare”. He awarded her 13.7 million pounds for missing jewellery and the “relatively modest sum” of 1 million pounds for lost clothes.

The sheikh was also told to provide 3 million pounds towards the education of Jalila, and Zayed and 9.6 million pounds in arrears. He was also asked to pay 11.2 million pounds a year for the children’s maintenance, and for their security when they become adults, reported NDTV.

As per court’s order the payments would be guaranteed via a 290 million pound security held by HSBC bank. The final sum is less than half of the 1.4 billion pounds that Haya had originally sought.