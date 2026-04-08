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Dubai, Saudi, Israel issue missile alert after Donald Trumps ceasefire announcement between Iran and US – Will Tehran violate the ceasefire?

Dubai, Saudi, Israel issue missile alert after Donald Trump’s ceasefire announcement between Iran and US – Will Tehran violate the ceasefire?

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Dubai, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Wednesday, shortly after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran.

Dubai, Saudi, Israel issue missile alert after Donald Trump’s ceasefire announcement between Iran and US – Will Tehran violate the ceasefire?

Dubai, Saudi, Israel Issue Missile Alert: Seems like tensions in the Middle East are not going to be over soon as Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, Dubai, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait moments after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and the Middle East country. Parts of Israel reverberated with air-raid sirens, The Times of Israel reported, citing the IDF. However, there was no report of casualties yet.

Donald Trump Announced Two-Week Ceasefire

The ballistic missile attacks by Iranian military come after Donald Trump announced that his country and Iran have agreed to a two-week pause. According to Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council, the country’s leadership accepted the deal and a negotiation with Washington will start on Friday in Islamabad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday informed that passage of crude oil and gas vessels through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed during the period of ceasefire under Iranian military management.

Donald Trump suspends Iran attacks for two weeks, terms it double-sided ceasefire – What role did Pakistan play?

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What Did Donald Trump Say?

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” he added.

Sirens Sounded In Parts Of Israel

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the IDF intercepted ballistic missiles heading towards the southern part. Sirens were heard across Israel, including Haifa, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin, and Nesher.

Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain Issue Missile Alerts

Meanwhile, Gulf countries also issued a missile attack alert.

“UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV’s,” Dubai Police wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Similar alert was issued in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Did Iran Violate Ceasefire?

The internet was flooded with questions about whether Iran violated the Iran-US ceasefire.

“Iran just launched another ballistic missile towards Israel, that’s 3 within an hour of the ceasefire being announced,” one commentator wrote on X.

“Israel reports a missile barrage coming in despite a ceasefire being announced with Iran. That said, this does happen. Ceasefires are never perfect. But obviously any missiles coming in are bad. Pray this is an isolated incident,” another one tweeted.

However, neither US nor Iran have issued any statement on the missile attacks.

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