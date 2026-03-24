Home

News

Dubai, UAE under ATTACK? 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs intercepted by UAE air defence systems as Iranian attacks continue

Dubai, UAE under ATTACK? 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs intercepted by UAE air defence systems as Iranian attacks continue

The Defence Ministry of United Arab Emirates on Monday stated that its air defence systems successfully intercepted a major barrage of missiles and drones launched from Iran.

Dubai, UAE under ATTACK? 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs intercepted by UAE air defence systems as Iranian attacks continue

Dubai, UAE Under Attack? United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai, is facing the brunt of the ongoing conflict as Iran’s airstrikes continue on the country. UAE’s Defence Ministry on Monday informed that its air defence systems detected and destroyed several projectiles launched from Iran. The Ministry took to X and confirmed the scale of the latest engagement. The latest interception adds to the large number of attacks on the Middle Eastern country since the conflict began. According to the UAE’s Defence Ministry, its air defences have detected and destroyed as many as 352 Iranian ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,789 kamikaze drones.

“The UAE air defence systems engaged 7 ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs launched from Iran,” the official statement read.

Rising Casualties As Conflict Intensifies

The ongoing military operations have claimed several lives. The Ministry reported casualties among both service members and civilians.

“These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, the deaths of 6 civilians, and injuries to 161 people ranging from minor to severe,” the ministry said in a statement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Diplomatic Engagements

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked to NATO chief Mark Rutte on a phone call and discussed the ongoing military escalation in the Middle Eastern region. Both the leaders also discussed the implications of the military actions on international shipping and the global economy.

He also met France’s Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Minister Catherine Vautrin and discussed defence cooperation and strengthening their strategic partnership.

UAE, Saudi Arabia Have Taken Steps Toward Joining Iran War

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have taken steps toward joining the ongoing Iran war, as per a report by the Wall Street Journal. This development potentially indicates further escalation in the ongoing war.

According to a report by the WSJ, Saudi Arabia recently agreed that it will provide US military access to King Fahd Air Base. This decision by the Middle Eastern country is seen as an apparent reversal as it said the bases couldn’t be used to attack its longtime rival.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.