Helsinki: Considered as the happiest nation on the planet earth with its world-beating living standards, Finland is facing a new crisis — an acute shortage of workforce and hence the country seeks migrants to relocate as soon as possible. If you are the one who is looking for relocation, you can explore this option – migrating to Finland. However, you have to wait till the pandemic is completely disappeared or the travel restrictions are lifted. Also Read - DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, EURO 2020 Group B: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match at Parken Stadium, Saturday 12th June, 9:30 PM IST

Speaking to news agency AFP, recruiter Saku Tihverainen from agency Talented Solutions said it is now widely acknowledged that the country needs a spectacular number of people to come to the nation. The recruiter also added that the workers are needed to help cover the cost of the greying generation. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Mumbai Will Continue For Now Due to Rain, Influx of Migrants, BMC Issues Fresh Order

While several Western countries are battling weak population growth, few are feeling the effects as sharply as Finland. A UN report says that Finland is second to Japan in the extent of its ageing population with 39.2 over-65s per 100 working-age people. However, the UN forecasts that by 2030 the “old age dependency ratio” will rise to 47.5. Also Read - Now Dogs Can be Trained To Sniff Out Covid Positive Patients, Could be Used At Airports

Moreover, the country’s government has warned that the nation of 5.5 million needs to practically double immigration levels to 20,000-30,000 a year to maintain public services and plug a looming pensions deficit. Those who are immediately looking for relocation, Finland is an attractive destination, scoring high in international comparisons for quality of life, freedom and gender equality.

Speaking to AFP, Charles Mathies, a research fellow at the Academy of Finland said after years of inertia, businesses and government “are now at the tipping point and are recognising the problem” posed by a greying population.

On the other side, Finland has nonetheless seen net immigration for much of the last decade, with around 15,000 more people arriving than leaving in 2019. But many of those quitting the country are higher-educated people, official statistics indicated.

In Finland, many foreigners complain of a widespread reluctance to recognise overseas experience or qualifications, as well as prejudice against non-Finnish applicants.

According to Helsinki mayor Jan Vaaavuori, four years of Finland being voted as the world’s happiest country in a UN ranking have “not yet helped as much as the country could have hoped.”

“If you stop someone in the street in Paris or London or Rome or New York, I still don’t think most people know about us,” he told AFP.

However, the mayor is optimistic about Finland’s ability to attract talent from Asia in future and believes people’s priorities will have changed once international mobility ramps up again post-coronavirus.