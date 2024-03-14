Dunki Route: Three Indians Among Four Arrested While Trying To Enter US Illegally From Canada

The arrests took place as the group attempted to enter the US illegally by jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo.

At least four individuals, including three Indian nationals, were apprehended by the US Border Patrol near the Canada border. The arrests took place as the group attempted to enter the US illegally by jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo. Among the four individuals arrested, three were identified as Indian nationals, while the fourth person was from the Dominican Republic. The men attempted to flee but left behind a woman who had sustained an injury and was unable to move. The US Border Patrol swiftly apprehended the suspects after a brief foot chase. The arrested individuals were taken to the Buffalo Station for processing.

During the processing of the detainees, Border Patrol agents confirmed the nationalities of the individuals. The injured woman received first aid from Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and US Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP). After treatment, the woman was transported by ambulance to a local medical centre. The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.

“This is a great example of how our Border Patrol agents, CBP officers and law enforcement partners work tirelessly to protect the Western New York area, said Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector.

