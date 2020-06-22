New Delhi: During the military-level talks with India, China said its commanding officer was killed in the fatal altercation in Ladakh on June 15. The announcement was made by the Chinese Army during the meet. Also Read - Days After Ladakh Standoff, Maharashtra Suspends 3 Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore With China

Notably, this is the first admission from China of any casualty in the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

However, the Indian Army said that over 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the face-off near the Galwan River on June 15. Until now, China had not given any casualty figure.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Army had said that 76 soldiers were injured in the clash and are likely to get back to duty within weeks.

Since June 15, multiple rounds of talks have happened between the armies of both the countries but without coming to any solid conclusion.

Earlier in the day, India and China held another round of Lt General-level talks to discuss ways to de-escalate tension between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. The talks were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen. Harinder Singh.