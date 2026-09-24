EAM Jaishankar discusses regional, global developments with foreign counterparts on UNGA margins

EAM S. Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on UNGA margins.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/eam-jaishankar-discusses-regional-global-developments-with-foreign-counterparts-on-unga-margins-8529796/ Copy

EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Egypt amid West Asia crisis (Photo Dr. S. Jaishankar's X account)

UN General Assembly session: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in high-level diplomatic discussions on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York. Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Jaishankar addressed global economic and security issues, including food and energy security challenges triggered by ongoing international conflicts, alongside reviewing India-UK bilateral relations. Additionally, his bilateral talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi focused on regional stability, peace efforts, and strategic developments across West Asia.

After he met his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Jaishankar said it was “a useful review of regional developments.”

Jaishankar also met United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN HQ.

“Appreciated the contribution of UNOPS to facilitate logistics in delicate and challenging situations,” he said.

Jaishankar began his engagements on day four of the high-level week with a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Our development partnership, capacity building, and climate change cooperation are going forward. India is strongly committed to the success of CHOGM,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar also met with the UN Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, who leads the Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the world organisation’s arm for relief and development efforts.

Taking to his official X account, EAM Jaishankar said, “Appreciated the contribution of UNOPS to facilitate logistics in delicate and challenging situations.”

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar met with Foreign Ministers Sakiasi Ditoka of Fiji, and Justin Tkatchenko of Papua New Guinea, two Pacific Ocean region countries.

India reaffirms support for Two-State solution at UNGA side meeting

India has reaffirmed its clear and consistent support for the Two-State solution, with Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George attending the High-level Ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), a report by IANS said.

It was among a series of engagements by the Secretary (West) in New York on Thursday. Earlier in the day, he participated in the second G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the 2nd G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France, on the sidelines of UNGA 81 in New York. In his remarks, he emphasised India’s human-centric and inclusive development path, anchored in the principles of ‘Sarvodaya’.

(With inputs from agencies)