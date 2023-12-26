Home

EAM Jaishankar Holds ‘Productive’ Meting With Russia’s Deputy PM, Calls India-Russia Relationship Only Constant In World Politics

During his address, the EAM further noted that over the last 70–80 years, both India and Russia have transformed a lot and a lot has also changed in world politics, but the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow has remained constant.

EAM Jaishankar with Russian officials in Russia (Image: ANI)

Moscow: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and held a ‘productive’ meeting to discuss the bilateral economic cooperation between the two economic giants. The two top leaders of their countries also finalised the program of cooperation in the Russian Far East region and expressed hope for the early start of EaEU-India FTA negotiators, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about his meeting, saying, “A comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov of Russia on our bilateral economic cooperation. Noted the significant progress in trade, finance, connectivity, energy, civil aviation, and nuclear domains. I appreciated the greater focus on exploring new opportunities.”

Discussion On Russian Far-East Programme

He said further, “We discussed making our cooperation more balanced and sustainable in different dimensions. Finalized the program of cooperation in the Russian Far East. Expect to hold early meeting of EaEU-India FTA negotiators.”

EAM also shared that both leaders signed agreements on nuclear power and in areas of medicine and others. Jaishankar said, “We will jointly organize connectivity events across land and maritime corridors. I witnessed the signing of agreements on nuclear power and in areas of medicines, pharmaceutical substances, and medical devices.”

Later on, EAM Jaishankar visited the Russian Industry and Trade Exhibition with Russia’s Deputy PM and affirmed greater collaboration between the two countries. EAM shared on X, “Visited the Russian Industry and Trade exhibition with DPM Denis Manturov. An interesting exposition on Russia’s contemporary capabilities. Holds promise for greater collaboration between our two countries.”

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community and discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition, and regional conflicts. They spoke about the importance of rebalancing and the emergence of multipolarity. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a four-day visit to Russia from December 25–29. After he arrived in Moscow, Jaishankar said he looked forward to his engagements in Russia.

‘India-Russia Relationship Only Constant In World Politics’ Says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday that while there have been ups and downs in relationships between all countries, the only constant in global politics has been the ties between India and Russia. He also emphasised that in the fields of defence, space, and nuclear energy, countries only cooperate with those with whom they have a “high degree” of trust. The EAM was interacting with the Indian community at an event in Moscow on Tuesday. Addressing the event, Jaishankar said, “The relationship between India and Russia is exceptional in many ways, if one looks at the last 60, 70, or 80 years of politics among the major countries. They have had their relationships, but all these relationships have their ups and downs: Russia and China, Russia and the USA, Russia and Europe, India and China, India and the USA. You would see over time, there are good periods, there are difficulties, stresses, and very good memories and great achievements.”. He also confirmed that he will be holding a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Wednesday during his five-day visit to the country. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said that during his interaction, he urged the Indian community to contribute to deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“I interacted with the Indian community in Moscow. I appreciated their contribution to building a strong and steady collaboration between India and Russia. The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership reflects the experiences and sentiments of the last 75 years. I urge the community to contribute to deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation. Their role in promoting close ties between our civil societies is invaluable. An #AtmanirbharBharat will deepen ties with Russia in a multipolar world,” Jaishankar posted on X. During his address, the EAM further noted that over the last 70–80 years, both India and Russia have transformed a lot and a lot has also changed in world politics, but the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow has remained constant. “To me, what is exceptional about India-Russia relationships? From the early 50s, for 70–80 odd years. There have been big changes in this period. The Soviet Union became the Russian Federation; big changes have happened in world politics; Russia has transformed; and India has grown. But if there is one constant in world politics, it has actually been the relationship between India and Russia,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the cooperation between India and Russia in various fields also shows the quality of the relationship between the two countries. (With inputs from agencies)

