New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of meetings with his global counterparts on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly. Jaishankar met with Foreign Ministers of Finland, Sri Lanka, Chile, and Tanzania and discussed a wide range of issues with them, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

He discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto. Also Read - PM Modi Arrives in US to Attend Quad Leaders' Summit, Address UNGA

“Discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with @Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and co-chair of the Pledging Conference on Afghanistan. Appreciate his commitment and compassion, he tweeted after the meeting. Also Read - PM Modi Leaves For 3-day Visit to US, Here's His Complete Itinerary

He then met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, who was appointed to the post on August 16. He was previously Sri Lanka’s Minister of Education.

“Pleased to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, this time in his new capacity. A comprehensive discussion on our close relationship. Look forward to working with him to advance our shared agenda, Jaishankar tweeted.

After his meeting with Chile’s Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, Jaishankar tweeted, Another perspective on the Indo-Pacific from FM @allamand of Chile. Also engaged on expanding our economic engagement, including on green energy.

Jaishankar also met the new Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula.

Will work to advance our development partnership and traditional political cooperation, Jaishankar said.

He also met with G4 foreign ministers including Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“With G4 Foreign Ministers (@heikomaas, @moteging, Carlos Fran a), sent a clear message on the need for reformed multilateralism. Called for concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi.

“Always nice to meet FM @moteging of Japan. Appreciated his insights on Indo-Pacific events. A good exchange of views on Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

On his meeting with German Foreign Minister Mass, Jaishankar tweeted, “Useful exchange of assessments with FM @heikomaas of Germany on Afghanistan. Followed a productive G4 meeting.”

