EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Rubio, raises sharp concerns over Russian oil tariff law

EAM Jaishankar raises concerns with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the SRIA law imposing 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers.

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EAM Jaishankar meets Rubio at UNGA (IANS image)

United Nations: In a significant global development impacting India-US relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised India’s sharp concerns over new US legislation targeting buyers of Russian crude during a high-stakes bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday in New York. The talks focused on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), which authorizes tariffs up to 100 per cent on major importers of Russian energy. Most importantly, New Delhi firmly maintained that national energy security remains paramount for its 1.4 billion citizens.

Impact of US tariffs on India’s exports to the US

If enforced, the tariff would impact India’s exports to the US and come in the way of the trade agreement being negotiated by the two countries. After the legislation, named after the late hawkish Senator Lindsay Graham, was passed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said defiantly: “India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people.”

“It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics” the MEA said. It is estimated that about 37 per cent of Russia’s oil exports go to India. Trump had selectively imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil, but rescinded it in February. Rubio, in his X post about their meeting, was silent on SRIA. “Together, we are building on the US-India strategic partnership and coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts,” he posted.

Meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio came on the eve of the scheduled meeting between President Donald Trump of the US and President Xi Jinping of China in Washington. Jaishankar said they also “discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations”.

Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations. pic.twitter.com/163YRVlMZG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2026

The choking of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in the aftermath of the attack on Iran by Israel and the US has had a significant impact on India, which is a major importer of oil from the Gulf region. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin publicly in strong terms that in the name of humanity he should end the Ukraine war.

The meeting with Rubio is among the series of high-level whirlwind meetings that Jaishankar has been having on the sidelines of the General Assembly’s high-level week, with world leaders and top diplomats gathered here.