‘We are there’: EAM Jaishankar says India ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war

EAM S Jaishankar said India stands ready to contribute to efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Jaishankar will be travelling to Ukraine and Poland on a three-day official visit from September 3.

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S Jaishankar spoke on Russia-Ukraine war. File image/PTI

India is prepared to play a role in ending the Ukraine war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday during his visit to Kyiv. He added that India stands ready to mediate if needed.

Jaishankar said India was ready to help Ukraine in any way it could. “If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” he said alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by Reuters. The ministers also discussed attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

EAM to visit Ukraine, Poland

EAM S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland, during which he will hold bilateral consultations with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. His official travel will begin from September 3 and go on till September 5.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war stops for three-day ceasefire; Trump says he requested Putin and Zelensky for cessation of hostilities

“The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest,” said the official statement.

PM Modi calls for an end to the war

Jaishankar’s comments came just days after PM Narendra Modi once again called for an end to the war during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

“Every day spent in the war pushes humanity back. And every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We will have to move from an endless war to an end of war, which is very important for humanity’s well-being,” PM Modi said.

He further said, “That all issues are resolved peacefully as soon as possible is the call of humanity. This is the message of India. This is the message of the land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha – the path to peace.”

Also Read | Big development in Russia-Ukraine war as Russia invites Ukrainian President Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks

PM Narendra Modi has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. During his meeting with Putin in 2022, he said “this is not the era of war”. Two years later, on his visit to Moscow, Modi stressed that the conflict could not be resolved on the battlefield.

EAM S Jaishankar’s Kyiv visit comes at a time of rising hostilities, with New Delhi concerned after an Indian was killed in the Ukrainian capital this week following a Russian strike. India has also flagged attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea.