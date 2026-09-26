‘Cross-border terrorism must be called out’: S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday slammed Pakistan stating that cross border terrorism must be called out. At the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he sai

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Jaishankar at UNGA. Screengrab/ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday slammed Pakistan stating that cross border terrorism must be called out.

At the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said, “A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered.”

This is a developing story.