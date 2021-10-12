New Delhi: Astronomers have discovered unusual signals coming from the direction of the Milky Way’s center. The radio waves fit no currently understood pattern of variable radio source and could suggest a new class of stellar object.Also Read - Redefining Self-Defence! MukkaMaar Launches 'POWER With Mukki' on International Day of The Girl Child

The group of signals, collectively called ASKAP J173608.2-321635 were discovered using the ASKAP radio telescope in the Western Australia desert, about 500 miles (800km) north of Perth.

According to experts, the signal flickers on and off at irregular intervals for weeks at a time, before suddenly 'switching off' and going dark – something that does not align with any known space objects.

ASKAP J173608.2-321635 has now been picked up 17 times in under two years, they say.

‘We have been surveying the sky with ASKAP to find unusual new objects with a project known as Variables and Slow Transients (VAST), throughout 2020 and 2021,’ Dailymail quoted Professor Tara Murphy at the University of Sydney’s Institute for Astronomy as saying.

‘This object was unique in that it started out invisible, became bright, faded away and then reappeared. This behaviour was extraordinary.’

Previously, astronomers have discovered more than 3,200 other stars with planets orbiting them in our galaxy.

The newly-found object has some parallels with an emerging class of mysterious objects known as galactic centre radio transients (GCRTs), including one dubbed the ‘cosmic burper’, officially called GCRT J1745−3009.

As the name suggests, GCRTs are flashing radio signals that originate from near the galactic centre.

‘While our new object, ASKAP J173608.2-321635, does share some properties with GCRTs there are also differences,’ Dailymail quoted study author Professor David Kaplan from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as saying.

‘And we don’t really understand those sources, anyway, so this adds to the mystery.’