EARTHQUAKE: 6.9-magnitude quake hits Japan, PM Takaichi sets up task force, tsunami warning…

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted northern Japan on Thursday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that there was no tsunami warning.

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EARTHQUAKE: 6.9-magnitude quake hits Japan, PM Takaichi sets up task force, tsunami warning… | Image: X

Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale hit Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre of the powerful quake was in the northern region of Iwate, with a depth of 50 km. Buildings and other structures were seen shaking due to the major jolts, with a maximum seismic intensity of upper-6. The quake, which lasted for a few minutes, forced people to leave their homes and come to open areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people to remain vigilant after the a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town.



However, there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The Japan PM instructed ministries and relevant agencies to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage, and said there is no concern about a tsunami.

“Around 7:30 a.m. today, an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. There is no concern about a tsunami,” she said in a post on X.

“To those in the areas where the shaking was strong, I ask that you continue to remain vigilant for the possibility of earthquakes of similar intensity. From now on, I will receive detailed reports and take charge of the disaster response,” she added.

The National Center for Seismology assessed the earthquake was of 6.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 7.0, On: 25/06/2026 04:00:15 IST, Lat: 40.096 N, Long: 142.366 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean.”

A mild quake was also felt in Tokyo, The Japan Times reported.

An upper 6 is when people can only crawl and are unable to walk during an earthquake. Unsecured furniture will topple over, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The Prime Minister’s Office has set up a task force over the quake.

Takaichi said, “The government, immediately after the earthquake, established the Prime Minister’s Office Response Room at the Crisis Management Center in the Prime Minister’s Office, convened an emergency task force at the director-general level from relevant ministries and agencies, and based on my instructions, is fully committed to responses such as assessing the damage situation, rescue and relief efforts, and providing timely and accurate information to the public.”

Earthquakes are generally classified as mild, moderate and strong based on their magnitude and the level of ground shaking they produce. According to experts, mild quakes usually cause little damage, while strong quakes can cause major destruction, building collapses and tsunamis.

However, in some situations, a mild seismic activity can be more dangerous if it occurs at a shallow depth.

(With ANI inputs)