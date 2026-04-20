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Earthquake: 7.4 magnitude quake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake: 7.4 magnitude quake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

The powerful earthquake, that hit northern Japan on Monday, has prompted tsunami warnings across coastal regions.

Earthquake: 7.4 magnitude quake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Japan Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit parts of Japan on Monday, triggering panic among the people. According to NHK, the authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and Hokkaido with a threat of waves reaching up to three metres. According to The Japan Times, the powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate. The authorities have put emergency services on alert as potential damage is expected. Authorities have cautioned that waves as high as 3 metres could reach parts of Iwate Prefecture and Hokkaido, urging residents to move to higher ground. Emergency services are on alert as officials assess potential damage and monitor the evolving situation.

Tsunami Waves Near Coast

The authorities have stated that the tsunami waves have already started approaching coastal areas of the country and are expected to strike repeatedly. Officials have requested people stay away from the coastal areas and move to safe locations until further notice. The waves could arrive after the tremors and may be higher than expected.

Japan Lies on ‘Ring of Fire’, Sees Around 1,500 Quakes Annually

It is to be noted that the Asian country is one of the world’s most seismically active countries. It sits on the top of four major tectonic plates with the western edge of the ‘Ring of Fire’.

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Japan, which is home to about 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 earthquakes every year. It accounts for 18 percent of global quakes.

In 2011, a massive earthquake of magnitude 9.0 hit the country and triggered a massive tsunami, which killed nearly 18,500 people. The quake caused a major meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

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