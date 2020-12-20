Jurm [Afghanistan]: An earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 59-Year-Old Serie A Record With Stunning Brace For Juventus Against Parma

The quake measured magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale, the USGS said.

The first tremor felt at 6:09 am. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)