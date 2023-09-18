Home

Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Rattles Parts Of Italy On Early Monday

An earthquake has been reported in parts of Italy northeast of Florence, but there has been no damage so far. Know more about it..

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_Twitter)

New Delhi: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Tuscany early Monday, geologists and firefighters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake’s epicentre was near Marradi, northeast of Florence, and it struck at 5.10 am, after some smaller temblors, according to Italy’s institute of geophysics and vulcanology.

The agency noted that the area is considered at high risk for quakes, citing in particular one in 1919 that struck Mugello, which was one of the strongest to strike Italy in the 20th century.

Italy’s fire rescue team said they received some calls from worried residents but that to date there were no damages or injuries reported.

