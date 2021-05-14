Tokyo: A 6-magnitude earthquake hit the East Coast of Honshu, Japan on Friday, National Centre for Seismology said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage. The National Centre for Seismology said the quake hit at 5:28 AM. Also Read - Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Assam Once Again

Earlier this month, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday off the northeastern coast of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 60 kilometres (more than 37 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, not far from the prefecture of Miyagi. The tremors were felt in the northern and eastern parts of the country, including Tokyo, JMA said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale hit near East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 05.28 am today: National Centre for Seismology

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.