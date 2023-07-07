Home

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan

The quake occurred at a depth of 170 km. | Photo: NCS Twitter

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan on Friday early morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 5.11 am on Friday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 170 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km ,Location: Pakistan,” the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Yesterday, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Lahaul And Spiti in Himachal Pradesh at around 6 pm. The tremors occurred at a depth of 5 km.

It is worth noting that this was the second earthquake to hit the neighbouring country in less than three weeks. On July 18, Pakistan experienced a magnitude 4.5 earthquake at a depth of 10 km.

On June 13, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, and other towns, leading people to evacuate their homes, as reported by Geo News.

The National Center for Seismology serves as the nodal agency of the government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

