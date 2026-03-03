Home

Earthquake in Iran: 4.3 magnitude quake hits Gerash, amid conflict with US, Israel

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Gerash in Iran. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Earthquake in Iran: An earthquake hit Iran’s Gerash on Tuesday with a magnitude of 4.3, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The event happened at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the survey. Any serious damage or casualties have not been reported so far. This has happened when the Middle East is undergoing serious conflicts and strikes.

Where is Gerash located?

Gerash is located in the province of Fars in the southern part of Iran. The city witnessed an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on Tuesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The region is a seismically active one due to the typical activity of tectonic plates.

Earthquake in Gerash, Iran

The earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Gerash in Southern Iran at a depth of almost 10 kilometres. The reports of serious injuries or casualties have not been reported so far. However, it comes at a time when the country is at war with the US and Israel.

The regions of Southern and Western Iran lie in an active seismic region, where tectonic activity is a typical phenomenon. The regions are in close proximity to the Zagros fold-thrust belt.

What’s happening in Iran?

The United States launched an attack on Iran on Saturday. According to the reports, the attack was especially targeted toward the region near the office of the late Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, a satellite image of the compound was shared by the New York Post, captured by Airbus.

In just some time, the news of Khamenei’s death, along with some family members, was made public. At this, Iran had launched the retaliatory strikes in which it targeted multiple bases of the US across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and many others.

The tensions have escalated in the Middle East, and many Gulf countries are undergoing serious situations of strikes and attacks.

The emerging tensions between the militaries of countries and warlike situations initially hinted at the possibility of nuclear activity, as per reports. However, the authorities have given a confirmation that there’s no association between the 4.3 magnitude tremors of earthquakes felt and the nuclear activity.

