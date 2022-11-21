Earthquake Jakarta, Indonesia: 44 Dead, Over 300 Injured As 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia’s Java | LIVE Updates

Indonesia Earthquake: At least 44 people were killed and nearly 300 left injured after an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 rattled Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday. The tremors were also felt throughout the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. According to the USGS, the earthquake depth was 10.0 km below the ground and occurred around 11:51:10.

“There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 44 people have died,” Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.4 – Java, Indonesia https://t.co/aOwpWmq4AW — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 21, 2022

“The information I got for now, in this hospital alone, nearly 20 died and at least 300 people are being treated. Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings,” the head of Cianjur’s administration, Herman Suherman, told broadcaster Metro TV.

Several landslides were reported around Cianjur. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities.

Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.