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Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake, wildfire strike Japan

Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake, wildfire strike Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Japan’s Hokkaido region on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on X.

Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake, wildfire strike Japan | Image: X

Japan Earthquake: A major earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck northern Japan early Monday. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit 18 km west of Sarabetsu town, which is located in Hokkaido. The depth of the earthquake was 81 km (50 miles), USGS reported. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or major damage.

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