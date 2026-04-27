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Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake, wildfire strike Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Japan’s Hokkaido region on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on X.

Published date india.com Published: April 27, 2026 6:54 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake, wildfire strike Japan | Image: X

Japan Earthquake: A major earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck northern Japan early Monday. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit 18 km west of Sarabetsu town, which is located in Hokkaido. The depth of the earthquake was 81 km (50 miles), USGS reported. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or major damage.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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