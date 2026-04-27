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Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake, wildfire strike Japan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Japan’s Hokkaido region on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on X.
Japan Earthquake: A major earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck northern Japan early Monday. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit 18 km west of Sarabetsu town, which is located in Hokkaido. The depth of the earthquake was 81 km (50 miles), USGS reported. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or major damage.
EQ of M: 6.1, On: 27/04/2026 01:53:54 IST, Lat: 42.691 N, Long: 143.146 E, Depth: 65 Km, Location: Hokkaido, Japan.
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— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 26, 2026
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