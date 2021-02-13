Tokyo: A strong earthquake has hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday. The earthquake which struck 90 km east-northeast of Namie, Japan measured magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Also Read - Netizens Flood Internet With Memes After Earthquake Rocks Delhi-NCR | Check Some of The Best Ones Compiled Here

Tremors were also felt in Tokyo, to the southwest.

There is no danger of a tsunami, according to NHK TV.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake was centered about 60 kilometres (37 miles) beneath the ocean bed.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area follwing Saturday night’s magnitude quake.

The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.