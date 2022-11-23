50 Injured as Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Hits Northwest Turkey

Ankara, Turkey: At least 50 people were injured after an earthquake of magnitude-5.9 hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. The earthquake was centred in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Istanbul, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

It struck at 4:08 a.m. (0108 GMT) and was felt in Istanbul, in the capital Ankara and other parts of the region. Dozens of aftershocks were reported, including one with a magnitude of 4.3.

At least 50 people were treated in hospitals for injuries in Duzce and nearby regions, mostly sustained during the panic, including from jumping from balconies or windows. One of them was in serious condition, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told private NTV television.

The quake demolished the exterior cladding and parts of the roof of a courthouse in Duzce, HaberTurk television reported. Among other damage, a two-story shop collapsed on a narrow street, it said.

(With inputs from AP)