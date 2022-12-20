Earthquake Hits Northern California, Power Cuts, Damaged Homes Reported, Aftershocks Warning Issued

The earthquake created a state of panic as the sleeping residents were jolted out of their sleep.

Published: December 20, 2022 9:58 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Earthquake, Northern California, Power Cuts, Damaged Homes, Aftershocks, Sacramento, California, Ferndale, San Francisco, Pacific coast, Humboldt County, San Francisco Bay Area, El Cerrito (Images: Twitter/@caroline95536)

Sacramento: Northern California was shaken by a strong earthquake early Tuesday. The earthquake created a state of panic as the sleeping residents were jolted out of their sleep. It caused power cuts and damage to thousands of homes. Many roads were also broken by its impact, said the officials. No injuries were immediately reported. The earthquake measured 6.4 and occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles (345 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.

“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks,” tweeted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

“NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. Magnitude 6.4 #earthquake 14 miles from Fortuna. Power is out across the county. DO NOT CALL 911 UNLESS YOU ARE EXPERIENCING AN IMMEDIATE EMERGENCY,” it said in another tweet.

Authorities closed an important bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported. More than 70,000 customers lost power in the area, according to poweroutage.us.

Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted a video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes. “Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell,” she tweeted.

“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

December 20, 2022 9:58 PM IST