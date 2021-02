New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, said National Center for Seismology. The tremors of the quake were felt in the morning at around 5:31 am, reported news agency ANI. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage to property or casualty. Also Read - Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Strikes Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.