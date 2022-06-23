Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred on Thursday morning 161 km WNW of Kathmandu in Nepal, as per information provided by the National Center for Seismology. As per news agency ANI, two mild earthquakes measuring below 5.0 magnitude hit Central Nepal early on Thursday morning, the national seismological centre announced.Also Read - 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Eastern Afghanistan, Over 900 Dead in Paktika Province

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitudes struck the Kaski District of Nepal and surrounding areas at around 3:56 AM (NST). The epicentre of that quake lay at Dhampus of Machhapurchhare Rural Municipality-7 in the Kaski district. Shockwaves from the quake were felt in Baglung, Parbat, Myagdi and Tanahun districts.

Hours later, another mild tremor measuring 4.1 was also recorded by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center which had the epicentre at Thumi of Gorkha District at 7:22 AM (NST). No reports of damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier in April 2015, a deadly 7.9 magnitude earthquake shook the Himalayan nation and claimed about 10,000 lives. The horrifying earthquake destroyed millions of houses and leaving thousands injured.