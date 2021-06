Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred today around 06:39:14 IST about 146 km west-southwest of Islamabad, Pakistan, according to the National Center for Seismology. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh: NCS

