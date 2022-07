New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar’s Ywangan on Sunday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake took place at 260km South West of Ywangan at 7.56 am today.Also Read - Earthquake of 5.2 Magnitude Rattles China's Xinjiang

No casualties have been reported so far.