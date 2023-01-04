Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Jolts New Zealand’s North Island

January 4, 2023

India.com News Desk

Wellington: An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude of 5.1 hit the Waikato district in the central part of New Zealand’s North Island on Wednesday. The quake occurred at 5.30 a.m. local time, striking five kilometers south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometers, and more than 20,000 people reported feeling the jolt within one hour.

Many people said the quake was “pretty strong” and lasted “more than 20 seconds”. There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far. As per Geo News, the early morning quake was followed by nine aftershocks in the same area, with the biggest being a moderate 3.9 magnitude at 11.21am.

January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023