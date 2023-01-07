Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Jolts Northern Morocco

An earthquake of  5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday.

Published: January 7, 2023 5:25 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Rabat: An earthquake of  5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

Further details are awaited.

Published Date: January 7, 2023 5:25 PM IST