Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Jolts Northern Morocco
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday.
Rabat: An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday, the state news agency reported.
Further details are awaited.
