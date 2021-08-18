Vanuatu: Tsunami warning has been issued after 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. As per updates from the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 56 miles and about 12 miles north-west of the island.Also Read - Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Soars To 1,419; Injured Now at 6,000

It was reported that hazardous waves were possible for coasts within 185 miles of the earthquake's epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The USGS had initially put the magnitude at 7.1 and the depth at 51.7 miles.

The reports suggested that the epicenter was about 19 km (12 miles) northwest of Port-Olry, Vanuatu. However, there is no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. However, it could take several hours till authorities conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Moderate aftershocks are likely over the coming days, reports suggest.