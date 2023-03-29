Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Eastern Part of Kabul
Kabul: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning. The earthquake occurred at 5:49 am today, according to National Centre for Seismology.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul , Afghanistan,” the earthquake monitoring agency said in a tweet this morning.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul , Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/jCsgyae5RY @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/v5EW6CyrGu
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 29, 2023
