New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit 166km East-Northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 4:37 am on Sunday, as per National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was about 135 Km and the exact location was 166km East-Northeast of the capital city of Nepal.Also Read - 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-03-2022, 04:37:54 IST, Lat: 28.42 & Long: 86.82, Depth: 135 Km ,Location: 166km ENE of Kathmandu, Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bPpsELhcie@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/zb2q6uNIsN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 5, 2022

