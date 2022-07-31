Nepal: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the richter scale hit Kathmandu, Nepal in the early hours of July 31 (Sunday). The quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC). The depth of the epicentre was monitored at 10 Km in eastern Nepal, determined to be at 27.14 degrees North latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude. Tremors felt across the city. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.Also Read - Powerful Earthquake Of 7.1 Magnitude Strikes Philippines, Tremors Strongly Felt In Manila

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 31-07-2022, 07:58:10 IST, Lat: 27.14 & Long: 86.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 147km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/k9yXnmGZXP@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/erOrYn8Oog — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 31, 2022

