Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Bangladesh Region, Tremors Felt In Tripura, Mizoram, Assam

A disaster management official of Tripura said in Agartala, that tremor was felt in several parts of northeastern region including Tripura, Mizoram, parts of Assam and adjoining Bangladesh.

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale hit N. Coast of New Guinea, PNG at 03:16 am today, the National Centre for Seismology said.

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.6 on Richter Scale, hit parts of northeastern region of India and adjoining Bangladesh, officials said. A disaster management official of Tripura said in Agartala, that tremor was felt in several parts of northeastern region including Tripura, Mizoram, parts of Assam and adjoining Bangladesh. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at a depth of 55 km from surface at 9.05 a.m.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter Scale hit Bangladesh, India at around 9:05 am today: National Center for Seismology

