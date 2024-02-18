Earthquake Today: 5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Mexico’s Acapulco

Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 18, 2024 7:04 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Acapulco
Acapulco: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale struck near the Mexican resort town of Acapulco on the Pacific coast on Saturday afternoon, according to the country’s national seismological service. The tremors created panic among the residents of the Mexican city. In Mexico City, the tremors forced residents to evacuate buildings and houses; however, Mayor Marti Batres reported on social media X that no damages were incurred.

