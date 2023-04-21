Home

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Hits Molucca Sea’s Northern Part

Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits the northern part of the Molucca Sea on Friday afternoon, as informed by the National Center for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 21-04-2023, 15:51:18 IST, Lat: 2.77 & Long: 127.08, Depth: 72 Km ,Location: Northern Malucca Sea for more information Download the BhooKamp App, the NCS said in a tweet.



This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

