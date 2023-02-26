Earthquake of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit the city of Kandrin on February 26.
Papua New Guinea: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the richter scale hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake occurred at 21:24:48 (UTC 05:30) and hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, at a depth of 38.2 km, the USGS informed.
Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania.
No casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.
