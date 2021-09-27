Crete: A strong earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale has struck the Greek island of Crete, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, sending people out of their homes and buildings, said a Reuters report. There were no reports of any injuries though two people were trapped in damaged buildings, the authorities said.Also Read - Meghan Markle Looks Chic and Elegant in Rs 3Lakh Valentino White Ivory Dress in Global Citizen Live Concert

Earlier the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.5, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 6.0. The epicentre of the quake was 23 kilometres (14 miles) northwest of Arvi at a depth of 10 kilometres, the institute in Athens said.