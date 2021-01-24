Edinburgh: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on Saturday hit the South Shetland Islands, United States Geological Survey said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 7.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Southern Philippines

Chile’s interior ministry issued a tsunami warning following the quake. Strong tremors were felt in the Chilean capital Santiago. Also Read - 34 Killed, Hundreds Injured After Earthquake of 6.2 Magnitude Rocks Indonesia's Sulawesi Islands

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 61.7 degrees south latitude and 55.6 degrees west longitude. It hit at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua reported. Also Read - Mild Intensity Earthquake Jolts Noida, No Damage Reported so Far

Further details are awaited.