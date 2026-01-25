EARTHQUAKE: Shallow quake strikes Afghanistan, second in a week

Home

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit parts of Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The quake struck the country at around 2.42 am at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

NCS took to X and informed about the seismic activity. “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 25/01/2026 02:42:49 IST, Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 112 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS wrote.

Why Shallow Earthquakes Pose Greater Risk

As per experts who keep an eye on seismic activities, shallow earthquakes pose more danger and can cause significant damage than the deeper ones. This is because the seismic waves of the shallow earthquakes travel less distance and reach the surface very fast, resulting to major ground shaking.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan has experienced several earthquakes in recent weeks. The recent one, with a magnitude of 5.7, struck the country on January 18. Before than a quake of 4.2 magnitude hit the country on January 15. The depth was 98 km. On January 14, a 3.8-magnitude quake hit Afghanistan with a depth of 90 km.

These quakes hint that the country may face major seismic activity in the coming days.

