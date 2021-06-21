Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture, according to authorities. Also Read - 3 Earthquakes Hit Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the temblor occurred at 8.08 p.m. on Sunday night, with its epicentre at a latitude of 43.5 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at depth of 30 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Hokkaido Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued and there were no reports of damages.