Tokyo: A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The earthquake which struck 70 km east-northeast of Namie, Japan measured magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors were also felt in Tokyo, to the southwest. There is no danger of a tsunami, according to NHK TV.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake was centered about 60 kilometres (37 miles) beneath the ocean bed.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area following Saturday night’s magnitude quake.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Tokyo Electric Power Co. said that some 860,000 homes were without power as a result of the quake, according to government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato.

Kato said that some trains in northeastern Japan had stopped running, and that other damage was still being checked.

Video from public broadcaster NHK TV showed some pieces of a building wall had broken off and fallen to the ground. Items fell off shelves because of the shaking, NHK said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga headed into his office immediately after reports of the earthquake, where a crisis center has been set up.

The same northeastern area was slammed by a quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in March 2011. Experts are warning of aftershocks over the next several days, including possibly larger quakes.

