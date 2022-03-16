Tokyo: A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolted Japan’s Tokyo at around 8.06 PM on Wednesday. As per updates from the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred 297km Northeast of Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.Also Read - COVID Surge In Asia And Europe; Were We Too Early To Call The Pandemic Endemic?

The massive quake rattled Tokyo and prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

BREAKING: Live cam captures shaking as strong earthquake hits Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/UqEZdEKoKy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 16, 2022



WATCH: Shaking, power outages, and flashes in the sky as 2 strong earthquakes hit central Japan pic.twitter.com/d7z9CsJzvI — BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2022

WATCH: Woman captures the moment 2 strong earthquakes hit off central #Japan pic.twitter.com/qr2mPBvDrp — GBN (@GBNfeed) March 16, 2022

BREAKING: Powerful earthquake hits northern Japan, tsunami advisory issued. Here is the footage inside the subway train.#地震 pic.twitter.com/0kzJCUNNnR — World Updates Live (@itswpceo) March 16, 2022

As per the updates, the quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and soon after it hit at 11:36 PM, an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.\

It must be noted that the region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Notably, today’s earthquake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already. However, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.