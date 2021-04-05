Los Angeles: A series of earthquakes hit California in the United States on Monday. The maximum magnitude was recorded at 4.0 on Richter Scale, felt strongly across Los Angeles and Orange counties. The jolt struck at around 4:44 AM local time, according to the US Geological Survey. The biggest quake was preceded by a 3.3-magnitude earthquake at 4:15 a.m local time in Lennox. Also Read - Multiple People Killed After Shooting Incident In Southern California