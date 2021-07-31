Lima: A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale shook the north Pacific coast of Peru on Friday, sending people fleeing their homes, damaging a centuries old church and injuring at least one person. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 12:10 pm local time, with an epicenter about 8 kilometers east of the city of Sullana. Tremors were also felt in southern Ecuador.Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Earthquake Hits Perryville in Alaska

The earthquake caused many citizens of Sullana to leave their homes. A woman was injured after being trapped under a collapsed wall while a car was crushed by bricks.

Footage from local TV stations showed that part of the cornice on the façade of Piura's cathedral, built in the 16th century, fell off. The earthquake also damaged two other houses of worship in different communities and three fire stations.

The video also showed products scattered on the floor of a supermarket in Piura, about 990 kilometers north of the capital, Lima.

President Pedro Castillo left a military parade to travel to Piura, according to a statement from the presidential office.

(With inputs from AP/PTI)