New Delhi: A massive earthquake of 7-magnitude hit South Sandwich Islands on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. As per the NCS update, the earthquake occured at 10 km below the ground in the South Sandwich Islands.Also Read - Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes Chile
No casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited.