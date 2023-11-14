Earthquake Today: Strong 6.2 Magnitude Quake Rocks Sri Lanka’s Colombo

Earthquake Today: Strong 6.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sri Lanka's Colombo

Earthquake Today: Strong 6.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sri Lanka's Colombo

Earthquake latest update: A strong earthquake of 6.2-magnitude rocked Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake was reported 1,326km off Colombo at around 12:31 IST at a depth of 10km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the National Centre for Seismology of India said in a post on X.

Trending Now

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4djY2ype7T@KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/yqXchM4hZN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 14, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.