Earthquake Today: Strong 6.2 Magnitude Quake Rocks Sri Lanka’s Colombo

Earthquake Today: Strong 6.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sri Lanka's Colombo
Earthquake latest update: A strong earthquake of 6.2-magnitude rocked Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake was reported 1,326km off Colombo at around 12:31 IST at a depth of 10km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the National Centre for Seismology of India said in a post on X.
